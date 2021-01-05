January 7, 1920 - December 18th, 2020
Jeannette Jocelyn Fradet, a former Sheridan, WY resident, passed away December 18th, 2020 in Puyallup, WA at the age of 100.
Jeannette Jocelyn Fradet was born in Paris, France January 7, 1920 to Steven Perry Jocelyn (an American citizen) and Yvonne Marcelle Dugas (maiden name). Jeannette fled France during WWII in 1940 on the last boat out of Portugal with her father and her step mother. The family arrived in Florida where Jeannette met John D. Fradet, who was teaching flying at Embry-Riddle Field. They were married in March of 1942. Subsequently, they moved to Arcadia, Florida where John J. Fradet was born in 1943. Two other sons followed with Joseph D. Fradet in 1945 and James S. Fradet in 1946.
John’s employment took the family to several cities, including Billings, MT and Miles City, MT before making their home in Sheridan, WY in 1954. John and Jeannette lived in Sheridan until 2004 when they moved to Oregon to be closer to their son John J. and his wife Patty and their grandchildren.
Jeannette was very active with Holy Name Parish including Meals on Wheels, communion to the home bound, church thrift store, delivering supplies to Lodge Grass MT Indian Mission, Deanery president local and state, the Third Order of Society of St. Francis and Cursillo.
Jeannette’s greatest enjoyment was going up the Big Horn Mountains, working in her garden, shopping in Billings, MT with friends, traveling and enjoying her grandchildren.
Jeannette is preceded in death by her husband John D., who died in 2007, and son James S. Fradet who died in 1985. Jeannette is survived by her two sons, John and wife Patty and Joseph Fradet. Five grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren also survive.
A donation in honor of Jeannette J. Fradet can be made to:
Assumption Abbey: https://www.assumptionabbey.com/support-assumption-abbey OR St. Labre Indian School: https://www.stlabre.org/
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church in Yamhill, OR. With internment at St. James Cemetery in McMinnville, OR.