August 31, 1974 - January 4, 2021
On January 4, 2021, Jeffrey Miske, loving husband, father of three and grandfather to 1, passed away at the age of 68.
Jeff was born in Chicago, IL to George and Lorraine Miske. On August 31, 1974 Jeff married the love of his life, Susan Talimonchuck. They went on to have three children: Michael, Carissa, and Matthew.
Jeff loved fishing, telling stories of his past, and loving everyone that came into his life.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother George and Lorraine and his wife Susan.
He is survived by his twin brother Jim, sister Judith of Arizona, children Michael Miske, Carissa (Anderson) Jordan, Matthew (Andrea) Miske, and granddaughter Ariana.
Cremation has taken place. There are no services planned at this time.
We would like to extend out appreciation to the staff of Mountain View Living Center for their love and compassion they showed.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.