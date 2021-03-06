January 4, 1961 - February 24, 2021
Jeffrey Wayne Ahrens, 60, of Great Falls, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and good friend, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. His Memorial Service will be held at St. Therese Parish, 6400 St. Therese Way, San Diego, CA on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Born January 4, 1961 in Covina, CA to Merlyn and Sylvia Crow Ahrens, Jeff was raised in West Covina and San Diego, CA, graduating from Patrick Henry High School in 1979. In his youth he was selected to multiple athletic all-star teams. His working career consisted of plumbing and pipefitting jobs from San Diego, CA to northern Montana and every state in between. Jeff loved commercial work, underground utilities, and new facilities on multiple military installations. He took his work experience from construction and applied them to support many churches, park and recreation departments, baseball fields for youth baseball and homeless shelters. Jeff loved the outdoors, specifically fishing and camping, which was shared with family and friends. A huge San Diego Padres fan, he could go on for hours talking about every detail of the team. He helped many youth and religious organizations in every town he lived in. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Therese Church in San Diego. A loving father, Jeff was most proud of his sons, a fact that everyone who knew him was aware of and admired. His children were his legacy and explained the best of who he was. He believed that every man must follow his own path. That you live and die by the sword. He was never short on stories to tell. Some would say that at 60 years of age, his life was too short. Those who knew him, and Jeff himself, would agree 100% that he experienced more in his lifetime than anyone else they know. Survivors include his loving sons, Joshuea (Krystal) Ahrens of Sheridan, WY, Joe (Brittni) Ahrens of San Diego, CA and Jeffrey (Kelsie) Ahrens II of Herington, KS; grandchildren, Joshuea Ahrens II and John Ahrens of Sheridan, WY, and Charlie Ahrens and Cayson Ahrens of Herington, KS; sisters, Martha Ahrens, Susan (Dan) O’Connor, Nancy (Tom) Devine; brothers, Greg (Joan) Ahrens and Wes (Lisa) Ahrens.Those who have preceded him in death include his parents, Merlyn and Sylvia Crow Ahrens and grandson, Jacob Ahrens. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.