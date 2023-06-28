May 2, 2009 - June 23, 2023
Our beloved treasure, Jeremiah James Nelson passed away from this world on June 23rd, 2023, at the age of 14. Jeremiah is survived by his parents Zachariah Nelson and Christina Rhodes, his grandmother Patty, uncle Roland (Eddie) Price & aunt Bev Price. Jeremiah was predeceased by his great grandmother Donna Nelson, grandfather Espinoza, grandmother Wendy Rhodes, uncle Cody and aunt Jody.
Jeremiah had been attending school at the Wyldflower Learning Community, which he deeply loved.
Jeremiah was an active skateboarder and enjoyed skating the day away with friends. Jeremiah was a talented artist and was very expressive with his skills in that realm.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jeremiah at the Grace Anglican Church, Sheridan located at 1992 W. 5th Street, Friday June 30th at 2PM with Reverend Kevin Jones officiating. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Wyldflower Learning Community@wyldflowerlearning.org.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.