December 19, 1973 – January 11, 2023
Jeremy Scot Ford, loving husband and father, went home to be with his loving lord and savior January 11, 2023, when he was involved in a tragic accident while working on his truck.
He was born December 19, 1973, in Owosso, Michigan. Jeremy graduated from Owosso High School. He was married to the love of his life, Shayla Baxter, for 23 years. Together they had his little Pipsqueak in 2013, Lillianna Grace, whom he loved dearly. He resided in Owosso until moving to Sheridan, Wyoming in 2008. In 2020, Jeremy and his family moved to Bear Lake, Michigan, where he spent a lot of time growing up and where he learned the trade of concrete from his uncle, Steve, which he continued throughout his life.
Jeremy was an accomplished tradesman in concrete. He was a perfectionist in his work and loved teaching his guys who were eager to learn. He took great pride in everything he did and was.
Jeremy was a very loving, caring, and compassionate man who made friends with everyone he came into contact with, with his unforgettable smile and great sense of humor. He was always making us laugh. There will forever be a void in the hearts of everyone he touched and he will be deeply missed.
Jeremy is survived by: his loving wife, Shayla; precious daughter, Lillianna; in-laws, Alvin and Pam Powell; father, Darel Ford; brothers, Brent Ford and Justin (Melissa) Ford; special aunts and uncles, Don and Marsha Stanley, Nick and Brenda Bailey, and Steve and Lisa Kennedy; cousins, Betsy and Curtis; special cuzzo, Matt Stanley; nephews, Nick Baxter, Andrew Murawa, Ethan Ford, Jaydon Ford, and Chase Ford; niece, MacKenzie Ford; sister-in-law, Andrea Baxter; in-law, Brian Baxter; cousins, Harold and Brooke; and many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by: mother, Ronna Kennedy; grandparents, Ron and Betty Kennedy; and cousin, Marcie Stanley.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Kaleva Bible Church, with Pastor Dave Taylor officiating. Family will receive friends Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM at Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.