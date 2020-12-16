Funeral services for Jerold “Jerry” Weaver, 83-year-old Buffalo resident who died Monday at Amy Holt Care Center, will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo. Visitation will be held at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Donations in Mr. Weaver’s memory may be made to the Jerry Weaver Memorial, a fund set up to help the family with final expenses, please mail donations to 351 N. Adams Ave. Buffalo, WY 82834, or visit www.harnessfuneralhome.com to contribute or leave condolences.

