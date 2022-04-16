February 21, 1938 – April 11, 2022
Jerry Dean Brennan, 84, passed away April 11, 2022 in Tabiona, Utah. He was born February 21, 1938 to Dan M. and Alma Mae Day Brennan in Gillette, Wyoming.
Jerry served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Catholic faith. He was an Electrical Engineer and worked for the Department of Defense as an Air Conditioning Mechanic. After retiring he drove the Senior Bus and made many friends, and he enjoyed gardening and electrical wiring.
Jerry is survived by his wife Bonni, sons Chris, Rick, and Jim; brothers Jim (Dorothy) and Denny (Bonnie); brother-in-law Paul, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Shirley, his daughter Connie, son Craig; siblings Larry, Mickey, Robert, Jackie, Patty, and Marylou.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 16, 2022, 11:00 a.m. with a viewing prior from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Interment will be Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.