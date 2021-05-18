Jerry deMontigny, 72, of Buffalo, died Friday morning at the Johnson County Health Care Center. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. at Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Father Pete Johnson officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home Thursday from 4-9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services to follow the funeral. Donations in Jerry’s memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in care of Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com. The funeral will be live streamed from the funeral home website.