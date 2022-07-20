June 18, 1949 – July 15, 2022
Jerry Lee Ralston, 73, peacefully passed away on July 15, 2022, in Cody, Wy following a brief illness. He was born in Sheridan, Wy on June 18, 1949, to Jack and Joy Ralston, the second of four boys. His father remarried and he gained two stepsisters and a stepbrother.
He attended school in Sheridan where he met the love of his life Linda Chandler, they were married on May 25, 1968. While still newlyweds Jerry was injured in a farming accident that left him paralyzed. The doctors didn't give him much hope to live or lead a normal life, but he proved them wrong, He didn't let his injury stop him from doing what he loved. He helped organize Raindance Recreation which was therapeutic horseback riding for people of various disabilities. He played wheelchair basketball at the YMCA. He was an exceptional bowler, with a custom-made ball. He loved coaching women's softball, his team winning many trophies.
He is survived by his daughters April Martinelli of Cody and Amanda (Mike) Neves of Burlington; six grandkids; and nine great grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his wife Linda, his parents, brother Jack, and stepsister Lorene.
Funeral Services will be August 6th at 2pm at the Burlington, Wy LDS Chapel with burial to follow in the Burlington Cemetery.