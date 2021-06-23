July 6, 1948 – June 20, 2021
Jerry Rex Arnold, age 72, passed away on Sunday, June 20th, in Sheridan, Wyoming with his family by his side. Jerry was born in Kemmerer, Wyoming on July 6th, 1948, to Rex Arnold and Mae Holt. He was the oldest of four children. He was raised in Big Piney and Daniel, Wyoming and attended Big Piney High School.
Jerry and his family moved to Sheridan in 1983 from Casper, Wyoming. He was an industry man and worked in the oil fields for many years. For 15 years, he was of service to Decker Coal. Later on, he started FTL Service Company where he worked with the help of his sons in the methane fields. In 2012, he moved to Wheatland where he continued his work. Anyone who knew Jerry knew that he was a tough and hard worker, almost to a fault at times. When he visited Sheridan, Jerry could be found at the Silver Spur grabbing breakfast with friends and family. He always got a kick out of teasing the wait staff.
Jerry had many interests with the two most important being his faith and working with livestock. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Wheatland where he went to church every Sunday and took many members under his wing. Being the cowboy that he was, he spent most of his free time roping, branding, and helping others tend to their animals. He had several horses over the years and taught his grandkids how to ride. He had a particular interest in sports and coached his sons during their high school football and wrestling careers. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and shooting.
Jerry is fondly remembered by his family. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Earl (Heavy) Arnold. He is survived by his sons Joshua (Kimberly) Hansford of Hilliard, Florida, Jarrod (Maria) Hansford of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jacob (Stefanie) Arnold of Timnath, Colorado, J.R. Arnold of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Victor McGuire, 21 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Millie Huhman of Sheridan, sister Jeannie (Dave) Banks of Riverton, sister-in-law Rita Arnold of Sheridan, and multiple nieces and nephews.
The first service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, June 25th, at Memorial Baptist Church in Wheatland. The second service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, June 26th, at Calvary Baptist Church in Sheridan.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish to celebrate Jerry’s life monetarily, please donate to CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy. Donations may be sent to the address below or made online at chapswyo.org.
PMB 201, 1590 Sugarland Dr, Ste B, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Cremation has taken place and Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.