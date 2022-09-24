February 21, 1944 – July 22, 2022
Jesse passed away after a long battle with cancer on July 22, 2022.
Jesse was born in St. Louis, MO and at age three his family moved to San Antonio, TX. Jesse is a veteran of the Texas Air National Guard. He retired in Tyler, TX. All his life he loved motorcycles, cars and water sports.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Voss and his adoring sister, Sherry Kowalski (Renfrow). He also leaves behind two nieces, Amy Bennett of Portland, OR, Jennifer Schulz of Davidson, NC and a nephew, Kent Kowalski of Portland, OR. Also, four great-nephews, Ryan, Jake and Colton Kowalski and Logan Bennett.
Jesse’s extended family includes first cousins once removed Allison Honeycutt Cole of Sheridan, WY, Darcy Honeycutt of Bismarck, ND, Stacy Honeycutt of Delray Beach, FL and Todd Honeycutt of Lodi, NJ.
We remember Jesse as a loving, caring, dedicated Christian. He will be remembered with great love and respect by all.