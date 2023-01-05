August 6, 1934 - December 29, 2022
Jewel Lucille (Schuman) Myers, 88, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her home in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Lucille was born on August 6, 1934, in Sheridan, WY to parents Phillip and Pauline (Goodman) Schuman. She married James Myers on May 25, 1952, and later divorced in 1984. She spent many years as a meat manager at Carl’s IGA, owned the Banner Store and Locker, and the Clearmont Grocery Store and Meat Locker. She loved doing crossword puzzles and was an avid reader.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, sister Bonnie and brother Neal Schuman. She is survived by her children; Philip (Donna) Myers of Evans, CO, William “Bill” (Sonia) of Littlefield, AZ, Randy Myers of Sheridan, WY, Rod (Linda) Myers of Sheridan, WY, Jim (Tracy) Myers of Cheyenne, WY, and thirteen grandchildren.
There will not be any services at this time.
Memorials to honor Lucille can be made to the HUB on Smith, 211 Smith St., Sheridan, WY, 82801.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.