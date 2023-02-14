February 13, 1954 — February 9, 2023
Jimmie Lane Hepp, 68, of Sheridan and Upton, Wyoming, passed away February 9, 2023 at his home in Upton, Wyoming.
Jim was born in Buffalo, Wyoming February 13, 1954 to Zane Hepp and Ramona (Hepp) Jacobs. He graduated Sheridan High School as an FFA member in 1972, and married that fall. He was blessed with three girls, Syrenda, Echo and Myria.
Jim began shoeing horses at the age of 17 years old and continued his entire life for many cowboys and ranchers. He worked as a ranch hand at several places throughout Wyoming and Montana.
He was an avid gun enthusiast who had a knack for refinishing guns for family and friends. He also spent time as a hunting guide, truck driver and outrider for chariot racing clubs. “Pretty good at all trades, master of none.” He was an all-around cowboy, and “ every cowboy has that one horse that defines a big part of their life, for Jim we would have to say that horse was a big tall half app by the name of Ol’ Bill”.
Jim is survived by his girls, Syrenda Hepp, Echo (Hepp) Wulff, Myria and her husband, Josh Burgess. His grandkids James, Colleen, Colleen, Julian, Clayton and Dierks. His mother Ramona (Hepp) Jacobs, and siblings Wade (Ellen) Hepp, Kevin (Debbie) Hepp, Cleve (Shirley) Jacobs, Chris (Ginger) Hepp, Jack Jacobs, Maggie Michelena and Connie (John) Graham. Step mother Alice Hepp and step brothers Lany (Jody) Bangerter and Kim (Dorothy) Bangerter. As well as Aunt Patty Hepp and many nieces, nephews, cousins and so many friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Zane Hepp, Uncle Earl Hepp, sister Zana Kay Hepp and both sides of grandparents.
We invite all family and friends to a celebration of life Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Big Horn Mountain Eagles located at 1760 Commercial Ave. in Sheridan, Wyoming at 2:00 pm. Refreshments will be served and there will be a cash bar.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.