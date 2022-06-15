January 13, 1937 – June 16, 2022
Jo Ann (Rummel) Gill was born January 13, 1937 in a raging blizzard in Richardton, North Dakota. Her parents were Inez (Smith) and Carl Rummel. She grew up on the family farm where, as the second of three daughters, she often did the “boy” duties of children, including milking cows, herding and shearing sheep, and helping with harvest. In 1954, she graduated as salutatorian of her class at St. Mary’s Catholic School. Her hometown church was the Assumption Abbey.
Jo Ann earned her RN degree from Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Yankton, South Dakota in 1957, and moved almost immediately to Sheridan, Wyoming with 2 classmates. The three brand new nurses took jobs at the VA hospital and Jo Ann continued to work there for 33 years, helping countless veterans with mental illness.
Jo Ann fell in love with Sheridan, but mostly with LaVerne Gill, whom she married July 14, 1958. The two welcomed, son, Greg in 1959, and daughter, Heidi in 1965. Greg brought Becky (Grabofsky) and 3 sweet grandcats to the family, and Heidi brought (Joe Super). Heidi and Joe presented Jo Ann with 3 beloved grandchildren, Clare, Meg, and Samuel.
Jo Ann is survived by her children, Greg and Heidi and grandchildren Clare, Meg, and Sam. She has a sister, Debbie Engle who still lives in Richardton, as well as 8 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved Vern, her parents, and sister Lois. Jo Ann had so many dear friends—from the YMCA exercise groups, her bereavement/COPE group, fellow nurses, and the best neighbors anyone could ask for. She loved to travel and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Memorials are preferred for The Hub Senior Center or charity of your choice.
Rosary will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 10:30 am at Holy Name Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Reception to immediately follow the service in the parish hall. Interment will take place at 1:00 pm in the Elks Section of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.