Today

Mostly clear and windy. Low 32F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 32F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.