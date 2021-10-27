February 12, 1940 - October 24, 2021
Joan Leola Noxon, 81, of Sheridan, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Joan was born on February 12, 1940, to Floyd and Jean (Owen) Klemp in Shawano, Wisconsin.
Joan enjoyed crocheting, her dogs and cats, flowers and bird watching.
Joan was proceded in death by her husband, Richard Noxon, grandson, Shane Miller and her parents. She is survived by her children; Debbie (Robin) Vold, Vicki (Chris) Wiese, Darleen (James) Douglas and David Greenman. Her grandchildren; Russell (Abby) Vold, Debbie Jo (Nate) Vold-Tank, Richard (Samantha) Vold, Carrie Miller, Tammy Miller, Nadine (Damon) Amundson, Kristina (Scott) Buness, James (Mel) Douglas and Loren Greenman. Her great grandchildren; Elizabeth, Emily, Jacob, MacKenzie, Anjelika. Fjori, Valkyrie, Kiera, Darren, Kendra, Drexton, Shaun, Jaelyn, Aryha, Mason, Hannah, Haden, Marlo and Zooey, and her sister LaVonne Klemp.
Memorials to honor Joan can be made to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 East Ridge Road, Sheridan, Wyoming, 82801.
Private services have been held.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.