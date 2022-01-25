November 23, 1931 - January 11, 2022
Joan Merrelle McChesney entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 90 years of age.
Joan was born during the Great Depression on November 23, 1931 in Fairview, Montana to father Herbert Flynn and mother Loretta (Clark) Flynn. She was raised in Dore, ND along with her brothers, Dwain Flynn and Jack (Margaret) Flynn, attending grade school in Dore and graduating from Fairview High School.
After graduating high school, Joan worked at Tractor and Equipment Company in Sidney, MT for 2½ years. During that time, she met her future husband and lifetime dance partner, Alvin “Dorin” McChesney at a Sock Hop, marrying on October 5, 1951 and dancing together through 69 years of marriage before his passing in February 2021. After marrying, she moved with her new husband to Billings, MT and soon after to Sheridan, WY where they settled and raised their family. In 1952, Joan and Dorin started their close-knit family, raising six wonderful, fun and loving children.
Together, they were longtime members of the Jeans & Queens Square Dance Club and the Big Horn Mountain Polka Club where they made many wonderful friends and memories. Joan was also a valued member of the Council of Catholic Women for over 50 years. Joan loved traveling and camping with her husband – attending music festivals, taking several cruises, visiting Ireland and exploring America through bus tours. She had a lifelong love for music and musicals and was accomplished at crocheting and needlework as well as gardening. She loved her flowers. Always devoted to her family, her greatest pleasure though was visiting and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
During the early years of raising her family, Joan opened a daycare in her home, sharing her love of children with many families. Joan then worked at Sheridan County Public Assistance and Social Services for 19 years, followed by 9 years with Sheridan County Community Health, eventually retiring in 1996.
Joan is preceded in death by her husband Dorin, parents, brother, Dwain, son-in-law Dana Wellman and grandson, Brent Mulholland.
She is survived by sons, Keevin (Nancy) of Capitola, CA; Ryan (Marcia) of Sheridan and Gregg (Kim) of Aurora, CO and daughters, Ronna Wellman of Greeley, CO; Pam McChesney of Aurora, CO and Lori (Mike) Moreland of Sheridan. Joan leaves a wonderful legacy of love and family with 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
We will miss our mother and grandmother - our family’s matriarch and the glue that bonded our family together forever. This was her ultimate gift to us. We rejoice in knowing her health and body have been restored and she has been reunited with Dad in the presence of her Lord, who she loved and served.
A viewing will take place at Champion Funeral Home on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 5 to 6 pm followed with a rosary at 6 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow with a reception at Knights of Columbus.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.