February 3, 1943 – January 31, 2021
Joan Mirko of Sheridan passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021, in Billings MT. Joan was born to Ray and Ethel Seriven in Long Beach, CA on February 3, 1943. Joan was an original whether working with horses or riding her Harley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughters Kelly and Penny Coyne. She is survived by her son Mike Coyne, Las Vegas, NV; Grandson, Chance Helmer of Sheridan, Garrett and Connor Coyne of Las Vegas, NV; and great-granddaughter Aleah Helmer of Sheridan.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, upstairs at Eagles #186.