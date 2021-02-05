Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 7F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 7F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with snow showers. Much colder. High 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.