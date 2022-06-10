Today

Partly cloudy. High 86F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph.