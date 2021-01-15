October 20, 1926 - January 9, 2021
JoAnn (Flanders) Fuller, 94, died in Sheridan, WY on January 9, 2021.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 15 at 2 pm at the Valley View Cemetery in Torrington, WY with Reverend Jeff Wayland officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in JoAnn’s name to Waggin’ Tails Animal Shelter or donor’s choice.
JoAnn was born on October 20, 1926 in Topeka, KS. She was the daughter of John and Ruth Flanders. Her early childhood years were spent in Denver, C0. Following her high school graduation, she attended nursing school at the University of Colorado, where she later earned her RN. During this time, a classmate, Margaret Ann Fuller (Kennedy), introduced JoAnn to her brother, Jim. They later wed on November 30, 1949 and shared 63 wonderful years together, in Torrington, WY. The couple had five sons; she was the biggest cheerleader of their sport and academic achievements. She was a hard worker and made sure the boys looked immaculate with their home haircuts and pressed shirts. She never left a sheet un-ironed!
JoAnn worked as a nurse and a teacher at both the school district and Eastern Wyoming College (EWC). She served as a chaperone for the EWC volleyball team. PEO and Eastern Star were organizations that she was actively involved in. She achieved the position of Worthy Grand Matron and traveled extensively across the state of Wyoming, with her faithful husband by her side.
Survivors include her five sons; Jack, Jeff (Judy), Jim (Sandy), Joe (Diane), Jon; four grandchildren, Stephanie Ellis and her daughter Brooklin, Kristin (Zach) Herbst and their children Natalee and Murphy, Josh (Cassie) Fuller, Lindsey (Brian) Parke and their sons Tavin and Korbin. Preceding her in death was her husband Jim (2012).
A special thanks for those who cared and supported JoAnn while at Elmcroft of Sugarland; Greenhouse Living of Sheridan and also Sheridan Memorial Hospital.