JoAnn Rummel Gill, 85, of Sheridan, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Rosary will be on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Reception to immediately follow the service in the parish hall. Interment will take place at 1 p.m. in the Elks Section of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.