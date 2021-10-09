November 4, 1955 - September 27, 2021
Joanne Marie Ottema passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, in Sheridan, Wyoming. She was born November 4, 1955, in Rockland, Illinois to John and Lulu (Llewellyn) Beck. She grew up as one of 4 siblings.
In high school her family moved west to Ranchester, Wyoming where they ran the Ranchester Mercantile. She graduated from Tongue River High School in the class of 1973.
She married and moved to Burgess Junction in the Big Horn Mountains. There she had two children, Mollie and Nathan. Later the family moved to Sheridan and she divorced shortly after. She would be blessed with 5 grandchildren, all boys. She remained in Sheridan until the time of her passing.
Joanne enjoyed being around family and friends. She was never happier than when she was spoiling her 5 grandchildren, rotten. She loved them with all of her heart.
She was witty with a sarcastic sense of humor. She enjoyed cooking and baking, often treating her family and coworkers to homemade goodness. She enjoyed sewing, specifically making quilts. She also, enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved spending time in the mountains camping and fishing.
Joanne was preceded in death by her father John Beck and her grandparents. She is survived by her children, Mollie Spielman of Mandan, North Dakota and Nathan Ottema of Gillette, Wyoming. Grandchildren Keaton, Koltyn and Karson Spielman, and Stetson and Mason Ottema. Her mother Lulu (Beck) Fisher of Ranchester, Wyoming, a sister Jaynee (Ed) Gourley of Sheridan, Wyoming, two brothers Carl (Gingi) Beck of Kent, Washington, and Paul Beck of Muskogee, Oklahoma and a nephew Josh (Lisa} Gourley of Sheridan, Wyoming.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at The Rock Church, 1100 Big Horn Ave., in Sheridan with Pastor Tri Robinson officiating. The service will be live streamed at www.bighornrock.com.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.