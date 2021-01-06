May 14, 1934 - December 30, 2020
Jock Galbraith Hutton, 86, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born on May 14, 1934 in Glendale, California to Bruce and Ruth (Burns) Hutton. Jock lived in California until 1944, when his family moved to his parents' home town of Sheridan, Wyoming.
Jock graduated from Sheridan High School in 1952 and the University of Wyoming in 1956, where he was an active member of the SAE fraternity. After college, he moved to California where he worked as an accountant for the Walt Disney Company from 1960 to 1969. He moved back to Sheridan in 1969 in order to help manage the family ranch. Jock met Judith Ann Green and they married on August 5, 1975. During their marriage Judi and Jock were fortunate to make many trips both in the U.S. and around the world. Favorite destinations included the Disney parks, Yellowstone Park, Africa, China and Australia, each of which they visited multiple times. They especially enjoyed observing diverse wildlife and engaging with foreign cultures.
Judi and Jock started wintering in Mesquite in 2013. They made Mesquite their permanent home in 2018. He loved golf, yet referred to himself as a "frustrated golfer." Jock also enjoyed playing tennis, bridge and chess.
In addition to his parents, Jock was preceded in death by his brother Malcolm and nephew Randall. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Judi of Mesquite, and daughter Rebecca of Star, Idaho. He is also survived by nephews Gary, Craig and Charles and their families.
No memorial services are planned at this time. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com. Charitable donations may be made to your local humane societies or the charity of your choice.