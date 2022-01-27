February 20, 1945 - January 23, 2022
Joe Hernandez (Jose Jesus Varela Hernandez) was born on February 20, 1945 and passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Sheridan, Wyoming with his loving family by his side.
He was married to Mary Hernandez (Messerli) and leaves behind his children; Miguel (Becky) Hernandez of Denver, Colorado, Steven (Bridget) Cornell of Maui, Hawaii, Christopher (Beth) Cornell of Savannah, Georgia, CynDee (Dennis) Songer of Sheridan, Wyoming, Cathy (Greg) Devers of Ashland City, Tennessee. Joe is also survived by his sisters; Kelly, Lupita and Marta, along with 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents; Jesus Maria Hernandez and Manuela Hernández (Varela).
There will be no services as to Joe’s wishes. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.