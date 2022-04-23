John Bernard Gale, 78 died March 31, 2022, at Sheppard of the Valley in Casper, Wyoming. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, April 23 at 1 p.m at Holy Name Catholic Church with Military Honors. A reception will be held at 3 p.m. at the Sheridan Elks Lodge. In leu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, 335 W. Alger, Sheridan, WY, 82801 (to pay John’s overdue book fines) or to the Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 E. Ridge Road, Sheridan, WY, 82801. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.