October 12, 1943 – March 31, 2022
John Bernard Gale, 78 passed away March 31, 2022, at Sheppard of the Valley in Casper, Wyoming. He was born on October 12, 1943, in Sheridan, WY to John B. and Mary (Heldt) Gale. He attended Holy Name Catholic School and graduated from there in the 8th Grade. John was a member of Sheridan High School’s 1961 graduating class.
After high school, John enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. After being honorably discharged in 1965 he attended Sheridan College. It was at Sheridan College that he met Mary “Liz” Crilly. The two loved to play cards and hang out with friends. They were married on August 26, 1967, at Holy Name Catholic Church. They then moved to Laramie to attend University of Wyoming.
John and his friends were always in the mountains or outdoors fishing, bird hunting or skiing. He taught his sons, Matt and Chris how to fly fish, ski and bird hunt at an early age. The first gift he bought for his oldest grandson; Zach was a fishing vest so he could take him fly fishing. John was also an avid reader. He could read 400-page novels in only a few hours. When not reading, fishing or bird hunting, John and his friends would gather to watch the Cowboys play football or basketball. John was rarely seen without a faithful four-legged companion – usually a black lab.
In 1970, John and Liz returned to Sheridan so John could work for his parents at the family business, Quick Printing. John learned how to set type and run offset presses. He and Liz took over Quick Printing in 1981 and John worked there until retiring in 2007. While at Quick Printing he was a member of the Elks, Sheridan Rotary Club and the Sheridan College Booster club. John and Liz were the most social couple, enjoying any gathering with friends and family – and if you were a friend, then you were family.
John lost the love of his life, Liz just 3 short months before he passed. It is not surprising after 54 years of marriage that John would not want to be on this earth without Liz. While it is very sad and we all miss the two of them very much, it seems so appropriate for them to be reunited in this way.
John is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his sister, Beth (Gale) Mall. He is survived by his brother, Jim (Cheryl) Gale, son Christopher (Andrea) Gale, son Matthew (Nadine) Gale, and his grandsons Zachary and Nicholas Gale.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, April 23 at 1:00 pm at Holy Name Catholic Church with Military Honors. A reception will be held at 3:00 pm at the Sheridan Elks Lodge. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Sheridan Funeral Home. In leu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, 335 W. Alger, Sheridan, WY, 82801 (to pay John’s overdue book fines) or to the Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 E. Ridge Road, Sheridan, WY, 82801.
