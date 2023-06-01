July 3, 1971 – May 25, 2023
John Bradford Gale died at Sheridan Memorial Hospital on May 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. John was born July 3, 1971, and raised in Sheridan, Wyoming to Larry and Vesta (Mock) Gale. John attended Sheridan schools where he graduated in 1989. John studied music at Sheridan College, attended Chadron State College and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice.
John met the love of his life Wendy Carroll in 2000 and they were wed three years later in Sheridan, Wyoming. John and Wendy built their home in Sheridan. John and Wendy welcomed and said their goodbyes to their first son Reece on August 4, 2006. The light of John’s world, Ian, was born on October 17, 2007, in Sheridan. John loved playing with Ian and teaching him everything. Together they kept Wendy on her toes. John and Ian enjoyed time together at the family cabin, fishing, tinkering, creating, listening to podcasts, and making music. John loved embracing Ian’s interests and desire to learn new things. At the time of his death, John was teaching himself saxophone repair so he could repair and pass along his most prized possession to his treasured son. John enjoyed cooking, gaming, hunting, hockey, and cheering for the Boston Bruins.
Music moved John’s soul and his heartbeat to jazz. John most often played the Alto and Tenor Saxophone but learned other instruments. John played in the Sheridan College Concert and Jazz bands and the Big Horn Big Band. John’s quick wit played into his natural ability to craft spur of the moment lyrics out of all subjects. John passed on his love of music and talents to his son. In the last year, John cherished the hours he spent helping Ian grow as a saxophone player and teaching him music theory. John held a love of Korean culture and was a red belt in tae kwon do.
John had a servant’s heart and was the biggest advocate for the less fortunate. John’s career began helping youth at a residential youth treatment center in Sheridan, Wyoming. After serving Sheridan’s youth as a state juvenile probation officer (DFS), he was hired as a police officer by the town of Wheatland, Wyoming. He graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy and began a new career of service. John was hired by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office in August 2001, where he served alongside his brothers, Paul and Mike, and under the watchful eye of his sister-in-law Jane, in dispatch. John served as a Field Training Officer, Custody and Control Instructor, Special Response Team, and the first School Resource Officer for Sheridan County District 1 where John helped implement safety protocols. John also worked a two-year rotation with the Northeast Wyoming Drug Task Force (DCI). He had many certifications in law enforcement. John became a basic peace officer April 7, 2000, an advanced peace officer on April 7, 2001, and a professional peace officer April 7, 2004. After the death of their oldest son, John took a two-year break from law enforcement and worked as a SCADA Operator for EMIT Water. John retired from law enforcement in 2016 and began providing security services at Sheridan Memorial Hospital until his death.
John sacrificed himself for his family, friends, and community. John carried the burden of many emotional scars from traumatic experiences on the job, which led to his coping with alcohol. John accepted his addiction, sought treatment, and celebrated six years sober in October 2022. As John focused on his recovery, he wished he would have given the alcoholics and addicts he encountered more grace and a push towards treatment. He finally understood their struggle.
John’s impact on the world will not be forgotten. John was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and was well known for his generosity, kindness, smirk, and humor. His legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives he impacted.
John will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was a loving spouse, parent, child, and beloved little brother. His presence will be greatly missed. John was preceded in death by his infant son Reece. He is survived by his wife Wendy and son Ian of Sheridan, Wyoming; his parents Larry and Vesta Gale of Sheridan, Wyoming; his brother Paul (Jane) Gale of Sheridan, Wyoming; Mike Gale of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Rochelle (David Duprey) Fox of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina; his sisters-in-law Kelly (Michael) Buckingham of Buffalo, Wyoming and Shea Steingass of Corvallis, Oregon; and his nieces and nephews, Greg (Hailey) Gale of Caldwell, Idaho; Ashely Fox of Denver, Colorado; Brayton Fox of Sheridan, Wyoming; Vlastimir Gale of Cody, Wyoming; Nadja Gale of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Vasilije Gale of Cody, Wyoming, and Karlie and Tommy Buckingham of Buffalo, Wyoming; great-nieces Naomi and Aurora Gale
Memorial donations may be made in John’s name to support Ian’s education and sent to Sheridan Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service is at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, June 1, 2023, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church followed by the Inurnment in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A Reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.