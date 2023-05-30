John Bradford Gale, 51, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. A viewing will be held 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 1 S. Tschirgi. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church followed by the Inurnment in Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.