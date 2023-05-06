March 17, 1938 – April 30, 2023
John “Dub” W. Maxwell, Jr., 85-year-old Worland resident, passed away April 30, 2023 at St. Vincent Healthcare with his significant other, Marla, by his side.
Dub was born March 17, 1938, the oldest of three sons born to John W. and Agnes (Halbert) Maxwell, Sr. He was the last baby born in Gebo, Wyoming. He attended school, graduating from Worland High School in 1956. He attended college for two years before returning home to work for his dad at Van’s Food Market.
The sixties proved to be a very busy time in his life. In 1960 he married Karen Ann Schneider. The couple later adopted three children, Lisa in 1961, JD and Terri in 1964. During this time, he also became a Mason, a Shriner and a Jaycee. While serving as the Jaycee’s President he facilitated bringing in the Pitch, Hit, and Throw Carnival, Teenage Driving Rodeo and even helped bring Reba McIntyre to Worland for a concert. From 1979 through 1983, he was the Worshipful Master of Cloud Peak Masonic Lodge. In 1984, he was the Elected Potentate. He helped bring the Shriner’s Circus to Worland for 15 years. The Shriner’s Hospital was near and dear to his heart; he assisted so many children in receiving the medical attention they needed. In 1988, he became the Director of Jesters, a non-profit organization for men. He also served as Chamber President for Worland. Alongside his father, Dub helped start Jon’s Food Basket in 1976. As the years went on, Dub and Gordon became the icons for Jon’s IGA as they kept the community well-fed.
Dub enjoyed every opportunity to travel near and far to stock the store with the latest finds in groceries. Dub loved spending time with friends, whether golfing, fishing in the mountains or ice fishing on Sunshine Reservoir. He could often be found at Goose’s or the Elks swapping stories about ‘the big one that got away’. He also enjoyed car shows and loved looking at vintage cars. Sunday night taco dinners and spending time at the cabin with his young family were some of his favorite memories.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen in 2009; daughter, Lisa Maxwell Frazier; grandson, John “Colton” Logan; brothers, Gary Dean and Gordon. Survivors include his significant other, Marla Tolman; daughter, Terri (Chris) Logan; son, JD Maxwell; grandchildren: Zach Logan, Jordan Logan, JW Maxwell IV, Chase Maxwell, Skye Maxwell, and Milisa Frazier; great-grandson, JW Maxwell V.
Services have been held at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Shriner's Hospital and sent to PO Box 524, Worland, WY 82401.