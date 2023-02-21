Today

Periods of snow and windy. Morning high of 36F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Snow this evening will become lighter late. Low -2F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 2F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.