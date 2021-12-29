John Joseph Manzella, 66, of Buffalo, died at his home on December 23, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo with Father Pete Johnson as Celebrant. A visitation will take place at Harness Funeral Home, Sunday, January 2nd from 1 - 9 p.m. Donations may be made to the Buffalo High School Band or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and mailed to Harness Funeral Home 351 N. Adams Ave. Buffalo, WY 82834. Online condolences can be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.