John Jeffery (Jeff) Wilson, 70, of Buffalo, died May 31, 2021, in his home. A celebration of life service will be held for Jeff's family and friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Volunteers of America, Bill Daniels Chapel, 3390 Strahan Parkway, Sheridan, WY 82801. A light lunch will be served. Memorial contributions may be made in Jeff's memory to the Volunteers of America, 1876 S. Sheridan Avenue, Sheridan, WY 82801. Local arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.