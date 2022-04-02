November30, 1939 – March 30, 2022
John William Kraft, 82, of Sheridan, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
John was born on November 30, 1939, in Breckenridge MN to John R Kraft and Augusta (Schneider) Kraft. He was the youngest of 9 children and grew up on the family farm in Selfridge, ND along with his 2 sisters and 6 brothers. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Bismarck, ND in 1958. He is survived by his wife, Gloria, his 3 children; Donna Kraft (Gene Wagner), Ken Kraft, Kevin Kraft (Melody Kimmel Kraft); his grandchildren; Jessica Dallis, Kelsey Kraft, Nathaneil Garland, Triston Garland, Kyler Garland, Chloe Kraft, Jordan Hilling; his 5 great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents and 8 siblings.
John married Glorrianna (Gloria) Zander on November 5, 1960. Together they had 3 children and moved to Sheridan in 1970. He was employed by Montana Dakota Utilities (MDU) for 39 years and retired in 2002.
John was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his loved ones. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping and game watching. He spent over 20 years volunteering for the Sheridan Area Search and Rescue. He spent many years building placing and monitoring bird boxes as a volunteer for the Wyoming Game & Fish and US Forest Service program to expand the bluebird population in the Big Horn Mountains around Sheridan.
A Rosary will be at 9:30 A.M., and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M., on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Sebastian Prakash officiating. Interment will follow in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
A reception will be held on Monday April 4, 2022, from 1:00 – 4:00 PM as follows:
American Legion, 137 N. Brooks Street, Sheridan, WY, 82801
Charity donations can be made in his name to the Sheridan Area Search and Rescue, 916 Airport Rd, Sheridan, WY, 82801. (307) 674-7827
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.