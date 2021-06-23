Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Hot. High 94F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.