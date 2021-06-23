March 14, 1946 - June 20, 2021
Mass of Christian Burial for John Urruty, 75 year old Buffalo resident who passed away Sunday evening in Buffalo
John Martin Urruty was born to Martin and Vivian Urruty at the Buffalo Hospital on March 14, 1946. He was a lifelong resident of Johnson County. Spending the first two years of his life living in the family sheep wagon, his family eventually put roots down on the Dry Fork of the Powder River near Sussex, Wyoming. He attended the one room, Long School, near the family ranch from first through eighth grade at which time he attended Johnson County High School in Buffalo—graduating in 1964. Upon graduation John started a career as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver that would last the next 50 years. He worked for Kiewit, Western Paving, Charles Buell, Decker Coal, Hanson Trucking, and Reeves Concrete where he was honored for driving one million miles accident free. In addition, he continued to run livestock and ranch throughout his life.
Whether watching a bunch of yearling steers lying in the grass, riding a horse through a pasture, or scratching an old dog behind the ears, John’s love of animals was one of the simple pleasures that brought him the most joy. He was a licensed pilot, a team roper, a dancer, a proud Basque, and one hell of a sheep hooker. He believed in honesty and hard work and practiced both to the end.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Terry; Grandson, Jake; brothers, Jean (Dianne) and Jim (Jane); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.