April 15, 1954 – January 14, 2023
John Martin Skinner Sr., 68, of Sheridan Wyoming, passed away on January 14, 2023.
He was born on April 15, 1954, in New London CT. to his late father, Edgar Skinner Sr. and mother, Gwendolyn (Butler) Skinner-Jeffers.
John is predeceased by his father Edgar Skinner Sr., mother Gwendolyn (Butler) Skinner-Jeffers, and his brothers Edgar Skinner Jr and Timothy Skinner.
He leaves behind his two sons, John Skinner Jr. of Charlestown, NH, and Jeremy Skinner and wife, Danielle Skinner, of Claremont NH; two granddaughters Lilly and Mallory Skinner; siblings Jesse Skinner, Steven Skinner, George Skinner, Tesse (Skinner) Rice, and Julia (Skinner) Butler.
In John’s younger years he served proudly in the United States Coast Guard, enjoyed camping, talking on the CB radio, building/fixing computers, and spending time with his two boys.
John chose to call Wyoming home for the past 17 years and, while there, met some kind-hearted individuals who called John their friend.
A graveside service will be planned in Connecticut according to John’s wishes at a later date.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.