September 15, 1926 – February 21, 2021
John Porter Kennedy, 94, of Casper, passed away Sunday, February 21st at the Central Wyoming Hospice.
John was born on September 15, 1926 in Sheridan, Wyoming. He attended Sheridan High School, then served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return, he attended the University of Wyoming, graduating with a B.S. in Geology. He married Frances Culver in 1952 in Sheridan, and their love endured until her passing in 2017.
After working for some time as a petroleum geologist, John made his career with the U.S. Geological Survey in Casper. He also volunteered with the Boy Scouts for several years, and was an enthusiastic amateur genealogist.
He is survived by his son John Culver Kennedy, his daughter Ann Kennedy Schwader, his son-in-law Ben Schwader, numerous nieces and nephews, and many cherished friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice
Interment will take place at Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery. Memorial details forthcoming.