February 10, 1936 - July 7, 2023
Today God called on another great cowboy to ride for his brand.
John Quinn was a third generation rancher born and raised in Elizabeth Colorado. He was very active in the community and was considered one of the "old timers" that helped make the now famous Elizabeth Stampede rodeo what it is today. It is also where he met and married his wife Bonnie and together they worked the land on his grandfather's homestead as well as working at the local meat packing plant.
In 1989 they made the decision to get away from the growing population and they moved to the Dow Prong area in Banner Wyoming.
He loved to look out his windows at all of the big hills that make up most of the area but he was also quick to cuss them in the spring time while fixing fence.
He was well known and respected by the ranching and farming community in the Elbert County area of Colorado and the same held true in Wyoming's Sheridan and Johnson county area.
He was always working most times from daylight to dark but if a neighbor was in need you knew he would find time to help. Anything from running the irons during branding time or on horseback moving cattle as well as advice drawn from his lifetime of knowledge.
He could be ornery from time to time and if he was running the irons you best keep an eye on him or you might wind up with a brand on your boot!
He is preceded in death by his wife Bonnie, his father John "Slim" Quinn and his mother Edna Quinn. He leaves behind his grandson John and his stepdaughter ShaRon. He will truly be missed by the people whose life he was a part of.
