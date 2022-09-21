December 2, 1940 – September 15, 2022
John R. Browning of Dayton Wy. and Dixon Mt. passed away at the VA Mountain View Living Center in Sheridan, Wy. on Sept. 15, 2022. John was born Dec. 2, 1940, in Thomson Falls, Montana to Ronald H. and Pearl (Ardis) Browning. Truely a mountain man born in the wrong era, he grew up fishing, hunting, and trapping in the mountains he loved so much. His passion was gold hunting, panning, sluicing and rock formations that looked promising. He loved catching "brookies" in our creek for breakfast and was quite the "bear whisperer".
In 2001 he married Judy Coyne making their homes in Dayton and at Dixon with a home on Revais Creek where John grew up. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska for halibut fishing. Arizona was a favorite for rock hunting. He loved pulling onto the road with no plan and deciding which direction to go.
John worked road jobs, sawed in the woods, laid railroad ties and even rode bulls in small town rodeos. After serving in the army building missile mounds during the Cuban crisis he returned to Montana. He retired in 2000 after 21 years as a mechanic at the Spring Creek Coal Mine.
John leaves his best friend, wife and co-pilot of all roads least traveled Judy Browning. Two stepchildren, Alicia Carrel (Bill) of Story, Wy/Birney, Mt. and Lance Blakeslee (Alana) of Parker, CO. Three grandchildren, Tara Swamy (Manny) and Jacob Martin (Lacey) both of Sheridan and Elijah Blakeslee of Parker. He was "Papa John" to great granddaughters Jocelyn, Pyper, Rylee Swamy and Danika Dabbs-Martin. Also, three step- children from a previous marriage Tammy Kostoff, Dan Hansen and Terri Hauff (Don) of Casper Wy. A granddaughter Holly Schaefer also of Casper. A brother Vernon Browning (Mary Kay) of Plains, Mt., a sister Janet Oelschlager (Ole) also of Plains and nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Maryette Dahl and his brother Albert "Bert" Browning.
Following his wishes there will not be a service. Donations to honor John may be made to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 E. Ridge Rd, Sheridan, WY 82801 or a charity of donor’s choice.
