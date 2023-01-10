October 7, 1946 – November 1, 2022
John R. Lopez passed away on 11/1/2022 at his home from heart failure in Sheridan, Wyoming. He was born to Paula and Louis Lopez on 10/7/1946.
A celebration of life and a Mass will be held in John’s name in Santa Paula, CA with family in January 2023. A Mass at Holy Name Church in Sheridan, Wyoming will also be held in John’s name in the summer of 2023.
He is survived by his older sisters, Molly Jones (Sheridan, WY), Francey Armstrong (Jim Armstrong) of Great Falls, Mt., and Ann Ontiveros (John Campos) of Santa Paula, CA along with many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Paula and Louis Lopez, his brothers, Louie Lopez, Tom Lopez, his sister, Rose (Lopez) McKay, his brother in law, Gregg Jones, and his niece, Amy (Lopez) Ross.
As a young boy, he attended Holy Name Catholic School and was an altar boy alongside his late brother, Tom Lopez. He graduated Sheridan High School in 1964 and attended University of Wyoming in Laramie. Afterwards he taught math for a brief period, before working as a meat cutter at several businesses including Legerski’s, Boyd’s Supermarket, in Buffalo, WY and Safeway.
John’s family will always have fond memories of his wonderful sense of humor and wit, his self-taught drumming, singing and guitar playing during family gatherings and his intelligent, independent nature. He loved playing cribbage, shooting pool, betting on horse races, watching all sports and cheering on his alma mater, the Wyoming Cowboys. His niece and nephews will forever remember Uncle John as their “fishing guru” on many outings of fishing in the Kirby Valley, playing softball at the ranch and the kindness Uncle John bestowed upon them.
