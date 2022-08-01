February 6, 1933 – September 19, 2022
John R Shreve was born to John B Shreve and Venus Reno Shreve in Billings Mt.
As a youth he spent his summers in cow camps with his father and attended school in Wyola, Mt. He worked various ranches in the Wyola area. In July 1952, he met Dorothy Patricia Stroup and they were later married in Gillette, Wy.
In November 1952, he eventually went to work for the Campbell Farming and Cattle Corporation near Hardin, Mt. By now he had a daughter, Susanne Jane, and a son, Johnny David.
Due to school concerns, he went to Stevensville, Mt to work. A couple of years later upon answering an ad in the Farmers Stockman paper, he landed a job with Eaton's Ranch at Wolf, Wy. In later years he said that the time spent at Eaton's, 13 years, were his happiest.
He then left Eaton's to pursue his dream of owning his own place. This was accomplished, but due to economic times he gave it up and eventually moved to Sheridan, Wy where he and his wife ran the I-90 Sinclair service station up until his retirement at 62.
He now pursued his other dream of writing. He self-published several cowboy poetry books and a couple of novels. He also loved to play his music and this he did at cowboy poetry shows around the area. He was proficient on the guitar, steel guitar, fiddle, mandolin, and harmonica. He could also pound out a pretty fair tune on a piano.
He lost his wife in 2001 and a while later met and married Joyce E Null of Sheridan. They were together up until his death. Joyce passed in the spring of 2022.
He was preceded in death by his Father John B Shreve, Mother Venus Reno Shreve, wife Dorothy Patricia Shreve,(Stroup), daughter Susanne Jane Adamson, (Shreve), sisters, Vala Bratzberg and Penney JO Russell, (Shreve).
He is survived by his son Johnny David Shreve and (Melissa), of Aumsville Or., Son in law Lane Adamson, 8 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great, great, grandchild.
A small memorial is set for 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. at Kendrick Park under the shelter near the band stand on Aug. 28, 2022. All who wish to stop in and say a few words are welcome.