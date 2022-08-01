Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 67F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 67F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.