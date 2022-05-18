John R. Trohkimoinen, 95, of Sheridan, died December 17, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Sheridan First Presbyterian Church with military honors. Inurnment will take place at the church columbarium. Reception to follow in Westminster Hall.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sheridan Library Foundation, 335 West Alger Street, Sheridan, WY 82801 or First Presbyterian Church of Sheridan, 2121 Colonial Drive, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.