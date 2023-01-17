February 5, 1962 - October 6, 2022
John Vernon Roberts, 60, of Benson, Minnesota passed away at his lake home near Benson.
John was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, the son of Richard and Sonja Robers. He graduated from Sheridan High School and attended Sheridan College. He then graduated from Casper College and the University of Wyoming where he majored in mechanical engineering.
He married Anita Strain in 1981 and they were later divorced. He married Cynthia Kadlecek in 1986. Two children were born of this union.
John worked in many engineering fields; agriculture, mining, oil, road building and high-rise construction, designing and managing the construction and maintenance of the machines that functioned in those industries. He mentored many young and developing engineers.
John enjoyed motorcycles; from the motor cross bike he rode as a teen to the big Harley bikes that went to Sturgis. He also enjoyed snowmobiles, 4-wheelers and boats. He was a loyal NASCAR and football fan.
John is survived by his son; Richard Charles (Sarah) Roberts of Whispering Pine, N.C., his daughter; Jynecka Rochele Roberts of Slocomb, AL, granddaughters; Wisteria and Reece, his brother; Michael (Kieran) Roberts of Helena, MT and his parents; Richard and Sonja Roberts of Sheridan, WY.
John was preceded in death by his sister; Mona Moore.
Memorials may be made in John’s name to an organization of the donor’s choice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12 pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Champion Funeral Home Chapel with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Inurnment will immediately follow at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, Elk’s section. A reception will take place after graveside services at Holy Name Catholic Church Parish Hall.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.