April 29, 1939 – July 13, 2022
John W. Leazenby died peacefully at his Missouri Farm with his wife, Sally Benedict, at his side.
John's 35-year service to his community included the Albany County Fire Department, The University of Wyoming Police Department, and the Laramie Police Department. John was elected Sheriff of Albany County in 1974. He would complete his final 15 years as Captain of the Albany County Sheriff's Office, retiring in 2001. John is a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy (1977) and served with the United States Navy (1956-1960).
Stories abound of John's fairness and perhaps greater importance: his ability to know everything about you without using anything for his gain.
His legal prowess was respected and supported by reading every Wyoming Statute and all Supreme Court Decisions, understanding their implications and relationship to the street.
John is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sally, and three sons. John enjoyed three grandchildren and delighted in his four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. He was supported and loved by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. (See full obit at dfhlamar.com)
Graveside services are scheduled for September 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Greenhill Cemetery in Laramie, Wyoming John's Life Celebration Party is located at the Hilton in Laramie, Wyoming from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. All are invited to share this time with family.