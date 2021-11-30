Joseph ‘Jerry’ Worden, 90, of Sheridan, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Sheridan V.A. Medical Center in Mountain View Living Center. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Sheridan Funeral Home, 1423 O’Dell Ct., Sheridan. Graveside services with military honors to follow at 1 p.m. in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery with Pastor Scott Lee officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 E. Ridge Rd., Sheridan, WY 82801. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.