Joseph Leslie Wiseman, Sheridan, 75, formerly of Elkhorn, Nebraska and Green River, died on Saturday, July 8, 2023. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Friends and relatives are invited to gather at The Rock Church, 1100 Big Horn Avenue, in Sheridan following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to honor Wiseman may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, t2t.org, a Childrens Hospital or a Veteran's organization, organizations that he supported.