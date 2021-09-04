August 29, 2021 - August 24, 2021
Joseph Morina Goe, was born on August 29th, 2021, in Tacoma Washington, and he lost the fight on August 24th, 2021, in Raeford, North Carolina surrounded by his family after a long battle with leukemia.
He grew up in Graham Washington and graduated from Bethel High school. He loved nature and he carried that love with him everywhere he went, he also loved hunting and fishing. When he moved to beautiful Sheridan Wyoming, that lifestyle became an even bigger passion of his.
He was a force to be reckoned with. Everyone who knew him is sure to never forget him, because he always made a lasting impression on others. He was brave, thoughtful, outspoken, caring and funny and he had a story about everything. He lived his life how he wanted to and nobody could tell him otherwise. He liked to volunteer in his community through various organizations, spend time with his friends and family, he was a lifelong Harley lover and rider, he fiercely loved his family and friends, and he was so proud of them.
He is survived by his daughters Stephanie Yard and her husband Jonathan Yard of Raeford NC, and Jolene Williams and her husband Shaun Williams of Shalimar FL, his grandchildren Kimberly and Courtney Yard and Lauren and Dylan Williams. His brother, John Goe of Puyallup Washington, his nephews, Ronald Brooks, Justin Goe, James Goe and his nieces Jennifer Goe-Busha and Julia Goe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret (Martonik) Goe, his brother James Goe Jr. And his sister Anetta (Goe) Brooks.
He wished to be interred at Fir Lane in Spanaway Washington and that will be done at a later date.
Please keep him and us in your thoughts and prayers.
If you have a story about Joe that you wish to share, or for any questions, please email me at stephanieyard82@gmail.com