June 12, 1950 – June 12, 2022
Joseph Schloss, age 72, died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Sheridan, Wyoming. Joe was born on June 12, 1950 in Brooklyn, New York to Catherine Rose (Neuer) Schloss of New York, New York and Joseph Emile Schloss of New York, New York. He graduated from Levittown Memorial High School in 1968. Joe went to college through his sophomore year then joined the Army Reserve. He was sworn in as a soldier on his 20th birthday. He was assigned to the 310th Military Police Battalion and sent to Fort Polk, Louisiana for Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training. After six years as a soldier, he decided to reenlist for another six years. Along the way Joe attended the NCO Academy and volunteered for any additional training that came along. He wanted to be the best he could be. Around that same time he found all of his military training was beginning to pay off. It was beginning to open doors in the civilian world as well. Joe was hired as a US Border Patrol Agent and stationed in the western part of the United States. He ended up in the 1st Psychological Operations Company of the 306th Psychological Operations Battalion. He spent eleven years in PSYOPS working closely with various intelligence agencies and with Special Forces (Green Beret) elements as an interrogator. Eventually, he was lured away to another military unit, the 311th Corps Support Command. Ultimately, he was promoted to Sergeant Major. He was a 21 year veteran, Sergeant Major (Retired), U.S. Army Reserve.
Joe was the Chairman of the Teton County Republican Party and ran for State Representative of the Wyoming Legislature in House District 16. He was a 26 year veteran of federal law enforcement. Including: U.S. Border Patrol Agent, Criminal Investigator, U.S. Immigration & Naturalization Service, Special Agent, U.S. Immigration & Naturalization Service, Anti-Smuggling Unit, Special Agent, FBI’s Joint Terrorist Task Force, Special Agent, U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In addition to serving as Chairman of the Teton County Republican Party he also served as Precinct Committeeman, Member Wyoming Republican Party Central Committee, Delegate to the National Republican Party Convention, 2008, National Committee Member, Boy Scouts of America, Board of Directors, Rotary Club International of Jackson Hole - Supper Club, Member, Fraternal Order of Police Member and National Rifle Association.
Joe was also a longtime member of Fraternal Orders such as the Mason’s, Shriner’s, Jester’s, Scottish Rite and others too numerous to mention. He held distinguished positions in all of these fraternal orders.
His incredible life will forever be cherished in the lives of his family and friends. Joe’s daughter and son-in-law, Karen (Schloss) McDowell and Ron McDowell of Argyle, TX, Joe’s son and daughter in law, Joe and Morgan Schloss of Winchester, CA, sister and brother-in-law Florence and Joel Kanarvogel of Woodbury, NY, grandchildren: grandson Garrett Cone and his fiance McKenna Sutton of Des Moines, IA. granddaughter Kaylee Cone of Davenport, IA, grandson Reed McDowell of Argyle, TX, bonus grandsons Kyle McDowell of San Diego, CA and Kasey McDowell of Johnston, IA, grandson Caleb Schloss of Winchester, CA and soon to be great grandbaby due in January 2023 (Garrett and McKenna). As well as his nieces Linda and Robert Tepper of Roslyn Heights, NY and Beth Press of New York City, NY, great nephews Brandon Tepper of New York City, NY and Justin Tepper of New York City, NY.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, cousins and his grandson Jacob “Jake” Cone. In lieu of flowers donations may be made towards the college funds of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Checks can be made out to Karen McDowell, 22 Eagle Ridge Dr., Sheridan, WY 82801.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11am. The Kalif Shrine Temple will host the event at 145 Loucks St, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801. Lunch will be served there as well. The Inurnment will take place on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 3 pm at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Full Military Honors and Masonic Rights will be given at the Celebration of Life.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
We do hope you are able to join us on ZOOM but please remember to MUTE your audio.
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84962230194?pwd=SnVPZnJVbnczYjZjS0RyR2pyYkRGUT09