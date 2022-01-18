January 28, 1952 - January 16, 2022
Joseph Wayne Arzy passed away January 1Arzy6, 2022 as a result of a vehicle accident. Joe was born January 28, 1952 in Sheridan Wyoming to Raymond and Gloria Arzy. He graduated from Laramie High School, the Wyoming Patrol Academy and the NTI accident investigation program.
Joe was Wyoming State Trooper #42 from 1978 to 2010. Following his retirement from the patrol Joe worked in safety and security for Tomahawk Pipeline and Sheridan Memorial Hospital security. At the time of his passing he worked for Bizzell Corporation as contracted security at Sheridan VA medical center.
Joe was an avid sportsman spending many hunting seasons in the Snowy Range and in the Big Horn mountains. Hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, boating and motorcycle riding were his off time recreation.
Joe is survived by his daughters Bree (Brian) Mitchell and Shelta (Mark) Rambur and his adorable grandkids Riley and Aidyn Mitchell and Alexa and Emmy Rambur. And survived by his siblings Carol (Monty) Webb, Robert Arzy, Mike Arzy, Christie (Pat) Walport and Jim (Carmen) Arzy. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray & Gloria Arzy and his many aunts and uncles; Joe & Rosemary Arzy, John Arzy, Bill Arzy, Florence & Johnny Young, Albena & Clarence Wolfe, Nelli & Albert Wolfe, and Roxy & Annie Varcalli.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, January 24, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Holy Name Church. A viewing and rosary will be held Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Kane’s Funeral home at 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.