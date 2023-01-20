June 9, 1979 – January 12, 2023
Joshua Hamilton passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 12th, with his wife, parents and sister at his side following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 43.
Josh is survived by his wife, Heather (Stockton) Hamilton and his four children, Adlea, Landen, Avery and Layton Hamilton of San Tan Valley, AZ; his parents, Ray and JoAnn Hamilton of Ranchester, WY; his sister, Amy Hamilton of St. Paul, MN; his brother, Jacob Hamilton and family of Acworth, GA; his grandmother, Sadie Gehrke of Backus, MN; and countless extended family and friends who all loved him dearly.
Josh was born in and grew up in Wyoming where he enjoyed sports, music, and the outdoors. A graduate of Tongue River High School in 1997, he attended Maranatha Baptist Bible College, where he met Heather, before transferring to the University of North Dakota to complete his education with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. After graduation in 2004, he moved to Arizona to begin work as a physical therapist, ultimately settling in San Tan Valley, marrying Heather in April, 2008, and starting their family.
Josh truly loved his family. Heather and their four children meant the world to him. He loved watching his children grow, in their faith, academics, and activities. He especially enjoyed attending their different sporting events and hiking together as a family. Josh was also close to his parents, brother and sister, and extended family. He was admired and deeply loved by all.
Josh was a Godly man, strong in his faith and convictions. From a young age, Josh knew what he believed and lived his life accordingly. He was an active member and deacon of Berean Baptist Church. He found a special church home at Berean as a young, single man shortly after moving to San Tan Valley. Josh and Heather have raised their children in the church and have found dear friends who are like family there.
Through Josh’s battle with cancer he found a peace that passes all understanding as he knew Christ as his Savior and therefore had hope, both in life or in death. The last scripture he quoted aloud was Philippians 1:21 “For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain.”
Josh had the best sense of humor with one-liners sure to be a bright spot in any situation. He enjoyed travel with his wife to tropical destinations, and with their family to see the US, and visit extended family all across the country. Josh loved the Bighorn Mountains of WY, and enjoyed taking his children camping. He was an avid and expert gardener who would easily spend hours amongst his plants. Josh also had a heart for missions in Haiti.
A long-term professional dream realized, Josh opened Freedom Sports and Physical Therapy in Florence, AZ in 2022. Highly respected, humble, honest, and so kind, Josh was dedicated to providing excellent physical therapy care in a family feel environment for the people of Florence and the surrounding area. He cared deeply for his patients and colleagues and they loved him.
A memorial service and celebration of Josh’s life will be held on Saturday, January 21st at 1:00 p.m. at Berean Baptist Church 39801 N Prince Ave, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140.
In lieu of flowers, cards may be sent to Heather Hamilton c/o Berean Baptist Church, and memorials can be made to the following :
Berean Baptist Church – New Building Fund
Healing Haiti