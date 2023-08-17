April 1, 1931 – August 14, 2023
Joyce C. Kukuchka, 92 passed away August 14, 2023, at the Sheridan Manor. Joyce was born on April 1, 1931, to William and Margret (Rader) Charleton. Joyce graduated from Sheridan High School in 1949. Joyce had an older sister, Peggy Malcome.
On November 26, 1949, Joyce married Michael Kukuchka at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Monarch, Wyoming. In June of 1951 their first child Lawrence Paul was born. In July 1958 Kristi Ann and May 1960 Philip Lee were born. After living and working on several ranches Mike and Joyce bought a ranch on Lower Tongue River where they resided until 1995. Along with being a rancher’s wife, Joyce also worked full time in banking for more than 30 years. Most of those years of banking were at First National Bank. Joyce volunteered at Sheridan Senior Center (The Hub) before having a stroke in 2011.
Joyce was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church, Sheridan Cowbells, and AARP. She also served as treasurer of the Acme School Board. She loved playing cards, especially Gin and Pinochle. Many a late night were spent playing cards at the ranch house kitchen table.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, son Lawrence, sister Peggy, and son-in-law, Russell Workman. Joyce is survived by daughter Kristi (Earl) Smith, Philip (Sara) Kukuchka, sister-in-law Pearl Kukuchka all of Sheridan, and sister-in-law Helen Fagenbush of Salt Lake City. Granddaughters Wendy (Gavin) Twamley and great granddaughters McKenzie and Maddison of Belfast, Ireland. Heather (Bradley) Winslow and great grandsons David and Kaleb of Hesperia, California. Grandson Ryan (Stephanie) Workman, step grandchildren Cassidy, Madeline, and Garrett, and great granddaughters Oakley and Kensley of Torrington, Wyoming and Jesse Workman and granddaughter Lyric of Sheridan, Wyoming.
We would like to thank Barb Blue and staff at Day Break for the 11 years of care they gave mom. The staff at Sheridan Physical Therapy especially A.J. for giving the care and bantering they shared. The nurses and staff at Sheridan Manor. We would like to especially thank Mykey for always giving that extra care and friendship.
A rosary will be held Tuesday August 22, 2023. At times like this it’s about family being together to celebrate the life of their loved one. The services and burial will not be held until June 29, 2024. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Day Break at The Hub on Smith, 211 Smith St., Sheridan, WY 82801.
