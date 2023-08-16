Joyce Christine Kukuchka, 92, Sheridan, Monday, August 14, 2023, at Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center. A rosary will be held Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Inurnment will take place on Saturday June 29, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. in Sheridan Municipal Cemetery Elks Section with reception to follow at Kane Funeral Home reception hall. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.